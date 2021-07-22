Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.14 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $3.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.43. 2,748,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,364. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

