Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,768 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.53% of Capital Southwest worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $535.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

