Carbon Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $88,315.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00142428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,361.03 or 1.00086479 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,523,427 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

