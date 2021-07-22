Cardano Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.18 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002428 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00033661 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00244784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00034418 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005988 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

