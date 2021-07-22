Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Stock Price Down 6%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

