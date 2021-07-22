CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other CareCloud news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,959. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

MTBC stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

