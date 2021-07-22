CargoX (CXO) Market Cap Hits $34.07 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $34.07 million and approximately $43,353.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00889791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.