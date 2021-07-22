Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $56.28 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029743 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00025300 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,792,976 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

