Carry Price Reaches $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $56.28 million and $15.28 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029743 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00025300 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,792,976 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

