carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.65

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and traded as high as $32.10. carsales.com shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 2,527 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on carsales.com in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

