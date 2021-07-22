Cartesi (CTSI) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $141.26 million and $14.36 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00142602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,611.86 or 0.99864959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 381,014,718 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

