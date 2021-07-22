Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWST. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

