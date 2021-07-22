Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 5.13% of Jack Creek Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $6,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $5,533,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $5,321,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $3,872,000.

JCIC remained flat at $$9.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

