Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $5,995,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $500,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $2,500,000.

Shares of LGACU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 2,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,521. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

