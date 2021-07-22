Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Decreases Stock Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC cut its holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,300 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.73% of Artius Acquisition worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.