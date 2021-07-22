Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 334,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOL. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $23,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,148,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,790,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,594,000.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

