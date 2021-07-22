Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 365,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $20,824,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $13,277,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $9,954,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $9,920,000.

Slam stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,103. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of Slam stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

