Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 372,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,992,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,973,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $496,000.

Foresight Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

