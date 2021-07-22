Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 409,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 5.48% of Monument Circle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $580,000.

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,235. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

