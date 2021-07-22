Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $4.96 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,889,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $8,533,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $8,037,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $7,440,000.

NASDAQ:CFFEU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

