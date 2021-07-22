Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,684. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.