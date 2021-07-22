Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $9.70 Million Investment in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 999,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,700,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 12.99% of Global Synergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,411,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,395,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,657,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,850,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSAQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,582. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

