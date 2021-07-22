Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 1,212,340 COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,000. COVA Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COVAU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 14,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,239. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.