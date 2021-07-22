Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 263,100 Shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC reduced its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,100 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 1.07% of BowX Acquisition worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

