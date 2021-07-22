Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 706,546 Shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,546 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 2.76% of ACE Convergence Acquisition worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $12,203,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,899,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,853,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,110,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 423.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 469,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 379,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 10,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,017. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

