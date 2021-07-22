Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 90,000 Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC trimmed its position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Crescent Acquisition worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,132,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 178,995 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,433,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 151,546 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

CRSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CRSA remained flat at $$7.85 on Thursday. 180,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,338. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.