Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 5,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

