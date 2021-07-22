Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 2.76% of North Atlantic Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,483,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,368,000.

Shares of NAAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

