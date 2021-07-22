Castle (CSTL) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $15,155.74 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00445322 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.09 or 0.01376029 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

