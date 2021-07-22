CBIZ (CBZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.590-1.630 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.590-1.630 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBZ opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $837,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

