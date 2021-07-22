CBRE Group (CBRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.