CBTX (CBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CBTX to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBTX alerts:

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $673.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26. CBTX has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.