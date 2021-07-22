CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$69.54. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$68.22, with a volume of 127,330 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.33.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,167,702 in the last 90 days.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

