Ccore Trading 120.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 96.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $41,291.74 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ccore has traded 120.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00049473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00861064 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

