CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Cut by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

