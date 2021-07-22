Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.41% of Cedar Fair worth $96,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after acquiring an additional 537,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after buying an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,170,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FUN opened at $42.21 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.35.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

