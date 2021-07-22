Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $223.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

