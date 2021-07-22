Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.99. Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

Celanese stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.88. 876,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,617. Celanese has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

