Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.88. 877,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.