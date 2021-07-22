Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.03

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 17148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $517.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.0552 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.37%. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 610.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

