Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.31. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 18,267 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $520.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.0552 dividend. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 610.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.