CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 116.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,561,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 252,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.15. 20,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,385. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

