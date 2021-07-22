Centerra Gold (CGAU) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Centerra Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centerra Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion $408.54 million 4.90 Centerra Gold Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.48

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Centerra Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 1 6 1 0 2.00 Centerra Gold Competitors 743 3314 3534 104 2.39

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 56.18%. Given Centerra Gold’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% Centerra Gold Competitors 295.09% 5.48% 0.04%

Summary

Centerra Gold competitors beat Centerra Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

