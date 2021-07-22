Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.
CVCY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $268.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $21.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
