Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

CVCY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $268.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

