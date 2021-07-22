Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $19.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.70 million to $19.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $77.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.60 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $79.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

