Centrality (CENNZ) Price Tops $0.0796 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $95.49 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.98 or 0.00849004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

