CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON CNIC traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 107,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,616. The company has a market cap of £223.03 million and a P/E ratio of -29.60. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.30.

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

