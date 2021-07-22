CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON CNIC traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 107,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,616. The company has a market cap of £223.03 million and a P/E ratio of -29.60. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.30.

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

