Centric Cash (CNS) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

