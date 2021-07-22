Centric Swap Market Cap Tops $1.08 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $140,134.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00104373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00141751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,379.02 or 1.00390038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.