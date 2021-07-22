Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $27.48

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.48, but opened at $28.30. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 660 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

